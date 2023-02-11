The apartments they once industriously spent so long saving up for, decorating and making comfortable now lie in a heap of rubble after a violent quake hit Turkey.

New and old buildings, some constructed only six months ago, fell apart. Others flattened like concrete pancakes.

The full extent of the damage is unknown from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude tremor and ceaseless aftershocks, which unleashed catastrophe in Turkey and Syria, killing at least 24,000 people.