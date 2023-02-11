A recent social media post by a Chinese woman in which she claims to have purchased an uninhabited island in Okinawa Prefecture has caused a stir online, with some expressing envy and others dubbing the move “an expansion of Chinese territory.”

The woman in her 30s told Chinese media that a company run by her relative had bought Yanaha Island, located north of the Okinawa main island.

According to public records, parts of the island have been owned by a Tokyo-based consulting firm that specializes in Chinese businesses since February 2021. The office of Izena village in Okinawa, which oversees the island, said the company owns about 50% of the total land, with its beaches mostly held by the local government.