As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. prepares to launch production in the rural town of Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture, a shortage of industrial land is threatening to undermine the regional development effects that local authorities are seeking.

Both foreign and domestic companies have been flocking to the Kyushu region to capitalize on the first full-scale manufacturing operation in Japan launched by TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. Operations are set to begin by the end of 2024.

Fearing its development strategy focused on the semiconductor industry will be hampered if land is not made available, the Kumamoto Prefectural Government has started promoting the conversion of agricultural plots to industrial sites.