With frozen food items selling well in Japan since the start of the pandemic, technologies to freeze sushi have been improving drastically.

Such tech not only allows customers to enjoy fresh toppings for sushi at home, but also a freshly-made texture of “shari” white rice seasoned with a combination of vinegar, sugar and salt.

Last year, Toshin Sea Foods Co., which runs fish stores mainly in Tokyo, started online sales of packages of frozen sushi with toppings including tuna, horse mackerel and shrimp.