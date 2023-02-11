Three weeks after he laid down his tools and took up arms, Kashmiri carpenter Mukhtar Ahmed was killed in a firefight with Indian government forces, who buried his remains in an unmarked grave hours from his family home.

Mukhtar is among hundreds of militants killed in combat and hastily interred by police in remote parts of Kashmir, the picturesque Himalayan region where a long-running insurgency has taken place.

Officials have justified the policy by saying it aims to stop “glamorizing terrorists” during often violent anti-India demonstrations that accompany the public funerals of dead rebels.