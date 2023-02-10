Osaka Prefecture said Friday that it has suspended ad giant Dentsu from bidding for contracts related to the prefectural government for a year.

The move by the prefecture comes as a former executive of the advertising agency was arrested earlier this week in a bid-rigging scandal involving contracts linked to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“I think (the suspension) will have a significant impact on the 2025 World Expo in Osaka,” as Dentsu handles large-scale events, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.