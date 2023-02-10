Japanese markets reacted with shock on Friday to news that the government had picked academic Kazuo Ueda to be the next central bank governor, but investors quickly snapped up the yen and sold bonds on expectations he will end years of ultraeasy monetary policy.

The yen jumped 1% to flirt with ¥130 per dollar minutes after it was reported Ueda, a former member of the central bank’s policy board, will be tapped as the Bank of Japan’s next governor.

While Ueda is considered an expert on monetary policy, most analysts said the appointment of the 71-year-old was totally unexpected — he was not even considered a dark horse candidate — and could signal a move to phase out ultralow interest rates sooner than initially expected.