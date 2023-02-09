Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to lobby European leaders on Thursday at a summit in Brussels for more weapons in the fight against Russia and a quick start to EU membership talks for his country.

In addition to attending an EU summit, Zelenskyy was due to address the European Parliament during his visit to the Belgian capital, the third stop on a European trip.

While the Ukrainian leader is unlikely to secure immediate pledges to satisfy his requests, the visit gives him a chance to make his case in person with the EU’s 27 national leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion nearly one year ago on Feb. 24, 2022.