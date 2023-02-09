A single-injection antiviral treatment for newly infected COVID-19 patients reduced the risk of hospitalization by half in a large-scale clinical trial, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Stanford University professor Jeffrey Glenn, co-author of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), said the new drug “showed profound benefits for vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.”

While the omicron variant is not as deadly as previous versions of the virus, it is highly transmissible and total deaths remain high in many parts of the world. One of the most common, Paxlovid made by Pfizer, involves taking 30 pills over five days.