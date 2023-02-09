  • Journalists gather near Dentsu's headquarters in Tokyo on Wednesday. Former Dentsu sports department assistant chief Koji Henmi, 55, was arrested on the day over alleged bid-rigging linked to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, sources have said. | KYODO
Authorities are considering opening criminal cases against advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies for alleged bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, informed sources said Thursday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Fair Trade Commission are examining the action against the six companies, which also include ad agencies Hakuhodo and Tokyu Agency and event companies Cerespo, Fuji Creative and Same Two.

Ad company ADK Marketing Solutions is also suspected of taking part in the bid-rigging, but it is expected to escape prosecution under a leniency program for companies that voluntarily report their anti-competitive practices.

