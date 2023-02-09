The head of a nonprofit organization has been arrested on suspicion of mediating an organ transplant performed overseas without government permission, the first such case in Japan, investigative sources said Thursday.

Police have filed a case against the Association for Patients of Intractable Diseases with prosecutors following the arrest of Hiromichi Kikuchi for allegedly violating the organ transplant law.

Kikuchi, 62, is suspected of recommending to relatives of a man in his 40s living in Tokyo that the man should undergo a transplant overseas without government permission.