Japan is likely to ease COVID-19 border controls for travelers arriving from China by the end of this month, a government source said Thursday.
Japan tightened quarantine measures for arrivals from mainland China in late December amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
The government will likely change testing on arrival for all travelers on direct flights from mainland China to a sample testing method to check only a limited number of people, the source said. However, negative test results from all travelers within 72 hours prior to their flights will still be required, the source added.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.