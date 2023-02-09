Japan is likely to ease COVID-19 border controls for travelers arriving from China by the end of this month, a government source said Thursday.

Japan tightened quarantine measures for arrivals from mainland China in late December amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The government will likely change testing on arrival for all travelers on direct flights from mainland China to a sample testing method to check only a limited number of people, the source said. However, negative test results from all travelers within 72 hours prior to their flights will still be required, the source added.