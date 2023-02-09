Nissan maintained its full-year profit forecasts Thursday, saying it expects chip shortages and other COVID-related disruptions to hit sales volumes, but vowed to fight back through “strict financial discipline.”

The Japanese auto giant said it still expects a net profit of ¥155 billion ($1.2 billion) in the 2022-23 financial year, and also left its operating income outlook unchanged.

It trimmed its annual unit sales target by 8% to 3.4 million vehicles, however, predicting more production setbacks due to “semiconductor supply shortages, and the impact of the spread of COVID-19 infections in China.”