U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday he would not hesitate to defend U.S. interests against China after he ordered the downing of a suspected surveillance balloon but, delivering his State of the Union address, kept the door open to cooperation.

In the annual speech to assembled lawmakers, many of whom have pressed for a hard line on China, Biden called for U.S. investment in the military, technology and alliances to take on the country widely viewed as the chief U.S. competitor.

“I’m committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said.