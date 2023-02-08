Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested a polyamorous 74-year-old man and one of his ex-wives for allegedly brainwashing an adolescent girl with a view to sexually assaulting her.

Hirohito Shibuya and his ex-wife Chiaki, 43, have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit constructive forcible sexual intercourse, a crime that takes advantage of a victim when they are unconscious or in no state to resist, according to investigators.

He has denied the charges, while Chiaki has maintained silence.