Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested a polyamorous 74-year-old man and one of his ex-wives for allegedly brainwashing an adolescent girl with a view to sexually assaulting her.
Hirohito Shibuya and his ex-wife Chiaki, 43, have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit constructive forcible sexual intercourse, a crime that takes advantage of a victim when they are unconscious or in no state to resist, according to investigators.
He has denied the charges, while Chiaki has maintained silence.
