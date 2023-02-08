  • Philippines Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla speaks during a news conference in Manila on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Philippines Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla speaks during a news conference in Manila on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Manila – The Philippines is set to deport on Wednesday night the remaining two of four Japanese detainees believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Japan.

Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, will join Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, who were deported the previous day and arrested by Japanese police aboard a flight to Japan.

The police have sought the handover of the four men since arrest warrants were issued on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED