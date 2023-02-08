The Philippines is set to deport on Wednesday night the remaining two of four Japanese detainees believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Japan.

Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, will join Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, who were deported the previous day and arrested by Japanese police aboard a flight to Japan.

The police have sought the handover of the four men since arrest warrants were issued on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan.