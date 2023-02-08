  • A surgical robot 'hinotori' located at Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, is remotely operated by a doctor at Fujita Health University Okazaki Medical Center in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, in May 2021. | KYODO
  • Jiji

The surgical robot market in Japan is starting to heat up as domestic products begin to compete with U.S. makers that have dominated the space in the past.

Robot-assisted surgery causes less damage on the patient’s body as robots can perform tasks with more precision than human hands.

More and more surgeries using robots have been covered by public health insurance in Japan in recent years. If prices fall as a result of growing competition, this may help spread the use of such robots.

