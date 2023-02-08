North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter have toured the barracks of military officers as part of events to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the nation’s armed forces, state-run media reported Wednesday.

The visit came amid speculation that the nuclear-armed country could soon hold a high-profile military parade, where it is expected to show off advanced new hardware that could include a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a number of other weapons Kim has pledged to build.

In a speech at a banquet following their visit Tuesday, Kim praised the Korean People’s Army’s “matchless military muscle,” but did not target South Korea or the United States, according to a report by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.