A stream of cars crawled north out of the shattered city of Sanliurfa, taking traumatized residents a little further from the scene of Turkey’s most powerful earthquake in decades.

On the opposite side of the road, a distraught family walked in the freezing rain, their belongings piled into a stroller, looking for shelter to spend the night.

Sanliurfa, one of the bigger cities of southeastern Turkey, was hammered by the massive quake that claimed at least 3,000 lives across the mostly Kurdish region and neighboring Syria.