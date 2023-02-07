  • Tokyo reported 3,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 3,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 1,700 from a week before, with the daily tally posting a week-on-week decline for 21 straight days.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 2,852.9 compared with 4,273.4 a week earlier.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by six from Monday to 35.

