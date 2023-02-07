At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government adopted bills aimed at better preparing for future pandemics through the strengthening of initial responses, based on lessons from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The bills to revise the COVID-19 special measures law and the Cabinet law allow the prime minister to exercise the right to issue orders to central government agencies and prefectural governors more quickly when an infectious disease that could have a considerable impact on people’s lives and economic activity emerges.

The government will also establish an infectious disease crisis management agency at the Cabinet Secretariat possibly in fall this year. The new agency, to be headed by a deputy chief Cabinet secretary, will be in charge of drawing up the government’s action plans and specific measures, as well as general coordination.