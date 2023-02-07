  • Vehicles carrying Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita leave a detention facility in Manila Tuesday before they are put on a plane to Japan. | KYODO
Authorities in Japan were set to arrest two of four Japanese detainees believed to be involved in a string of robberies across the country after they are repatriated from the Philippines later Tuesday.

Having been cleared of local charges, Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, are set to be arrested once the plane carrying them enters Japanese territory, investigative sources said.

Japanese police have issued arrest warrants on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people across the country, and had sought their repatriation from the Philippines, where they had been held at an immigration facility.

