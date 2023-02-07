A Japanese court on Tuesday dismissed a damages suit filed by the children of some Hiroshima atomic bombing survivors seeking financial support from the central government.

In the lawsuit filed with the Hiroshima District Court in 2017, the 28 plaintiffs each sought damages of ¥100,000 ($760), claiming the state violated the Constitution by not providing them aid even though health damage caused by the genetic effects of radiation cannot be denied.

In rejecting the suit, the court stated that the lack of legal provisions for support, such as those for their parents, did not represent unfair and discriminatory treatment, and it was therefore not unconstitutional for them not to receive aid.