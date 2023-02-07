A group of airlines in Japan, including Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, plans to make passenger mask-wearing a “personal choice” in May in line with the government’s planned downgrading of COVID-19, which involves a revision of mask guidelines.

The move comes with many airline operators in Western countries having already lifted their mask-requirements last year, making them optional.

Under the present guidelines of the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, which brings together 19 airlines, passengers other than infants are asked to wear masks and refrain from talking to each other as much as possible while on the plane.