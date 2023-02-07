Top Japanese banks are going to issue commitment letters for a ¥1.4 trillion ($10.6 billion) loan that backs a Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium’s takeover offer for Toshiba, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lenders including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group have agreed to issue the letters this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The banks are still demanding senior positions in Toshiba’s management for their representatives, should a takeover happen, the people said.

Sumitomo Mitsui will commit to lending about ¥515 billion, while Mizuho Financial Group will offer ¥460 billion in borrowing, the people said. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Aozora Bank are also participating in the loan, they added. Representatives for the banks and JIP declined to comment.