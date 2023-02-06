Ukraine is set to replace Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine’s war campaign.

Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc.

“War dictates changes in personnel policy,” Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.