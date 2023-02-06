Salford, United Kingdom – The thermometer sinks below zero degrees Celsius as a blizzard of fine snow descends on two houses newly built inside a massive laboratory in northern England.
Despite the icy conditions, the two energy-efficient homes remain cosy and warm due to their use of cutting-edge heating and insulation technology.
Welcome to Energy House 2.0, a science experiment designed to help the world’s house builders slash carbon emissions, save energy and tackle climate change.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.