  • Rescuers evacuate a victim from an eight-story building that collapsed in Hama, Syria, on Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey. | SANA / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Rescuers evacuate a victim from an eight-story building that collapsed in Hama, Syria, on Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey. | SANA / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, leveling buildings across several cities and causing damage in neighboring Syria.

The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time at a depth of about 17.9 kilometers, the U.S. agency said, with a 6.7 magnitude aftershock striking 15 minutes later.

Turkey's AFAD emergencies service center put the first quake's magnitude at 7.4.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW