  • Investigators in front of a house in Komae, Tokyo, on Jan. 19. The house was robbed and a resident was killed. | KYODO
Sales of security items have been surging following a string of home robberies across Japan, including one case in which a resident was killed.

Sales of some goods grew more than twentyfold year-on-year at one hardware store. An official at the store expressed surprise at the sudden popularity of the items, saying, “Previously, we hadn’t even had inquiries about them.”

At the Koto Fukagawa outlet of Kohnan Shoji’s hardware store chain in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, sales of security items roughly quadrupled after a robbery in the city of Komae, Tokyo, on Jan. 19, in which a 90-year-old resident was killed.

