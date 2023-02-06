The Defense Ministry will introduce a system in fiscal 2023 to raise profits at Japanese defense equipment manufacturers contracted to supply the Self-Defense Forces, in a bid to support the domestic industry.

Under the system, the ministry will set profit margins at up to 15% for its defense equipment contracts with the private sector, with the aim of preventing makers in the nation from withdrawing from the defense equipment business.

“Japan’s defense industry is synonymous with the country’s defense capabilities,” Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, late last month, explaining the new profit margin calculation system. Strengthening the foundation of the domestic defense industry is “an urgent task,” he said.