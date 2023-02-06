The Philippines is expected to repatriate at least two of the four Japanese detainees believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Japan as early as Tuesday, investigative sources have said.

The remaining two, including Yuki Watanabe, 38, considered a leader in a fraud group, could also be sent to Japan at the same time depending on their criminal trials that were set to be held Monday, the sources said Sunday. The criminal lawsuits they are facing are unrelated to the robberies in Japan and have hampered the deportation process.

The judge in charge of the case said Monday that a decision would be made Tuesday morning on whether to dismiss local charges pending against Watanabe and Tomonobu Kojima, 45.