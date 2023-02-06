The Tokyo High Court is set to decide whether to reopen a high-profile 1966 Shizuoka Prefecture murder case on March 13, defense lawyers in the case said Monday.

The development comes after the Supreme Court ordered the high court in 2020 to revoke its earlier decision to deny a retrial for Iwao Hakamata, 86, and redo its deliberations.

The focus of the case is whether five items of clothing found inside a miso tank about 14 months after the murder can be recognized as the clothing worn by the perpetrator at the crime scene.