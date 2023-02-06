  • Iwao Hakamata (left) speaks at a meeting held by his supporters on Jan. 29 in Shizuoka as his sister Hideko looks on. | KYODO
    Iwao Hakamata (left) speaks at a meeting held by his supporters on Jan. 29 in Shizuoka as his sister Hideko looks on. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Tokyo High Court is set to decide whether to reopen a high-profile 1966 Shizuoka Prefecture murder case on March 13, defense lawyers in the case said Monday.

The development comes after the Supreme Court ordered the high court in 2020 to revoke its earlier decision to deny a retrial for Iwao Hakamata, 86, and redo its deliberations.

The focus of the case is whether five items of clothing found inside a miso tank about 14 months after the murder can be recognized as the clothing worn by the perpetrator at the crime scene.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED