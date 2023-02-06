  • People cross a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 1,105 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 713 from a week before.

Twelve new fatalities were newly confirmed, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two from Sunday to 41, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of cases stood at 3,100.1, down 32.9% from a week earlier.

