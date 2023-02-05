  • Tokyo reported 2,287 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 15 deaths linked to the virus. | KYODO
Tokyo confirmed 2,287 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 1,140 from a week earlier, marking the 19th-straight day of week-on-week declines.

Japan’s capital also reported 15 deaths linked to the virus while the number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government rose by one to 39.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 38,594 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, a decrease of about 16,000 from a week before.

