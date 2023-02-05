Japan is planning to expand offshore wind power generation beyond its territorial waters and into its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in a push to achieve carbon neutrality and ensure energy security amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A panel of experts who looked into the feasibility of building wind power facilities in the EEZ has recently concluded that such construction is possible as long as Japan backs it with domestic law. Based on that view, the government is planning to prepare necessary legislation or a legal revision, officials said, just as the country is set to update its marine strategy around May.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has fueled energy supply concerns globally and heightened the need to diversify energy sources.