Donning yellow “Bali” hats featuring a surfer as the last letter, Chinese tourists walked along the Indonesian backpacker hotspot’s pristine blue waters, forgetting three years of COVID-19 misery.

Exploring “turtle island,” taking day trips to neighboring Lombok and hitting Bali’s famed beaches, the world’s biggest-spending tourists were back after the Lunar New Year kicked off and Beijing reopened to the world last month.

“I am especially happy to travel because, before the pandemic, I was someone who liked to travel a lot, going all over to see the sights, experience different cultures and people,” Li Zhao-long, a 28-year-old internet company worker from Kunming in southwest Yunnan province, said.