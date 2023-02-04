Discriminatory remarks made against sexual minorities by an aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sparked fury and concern across the country Saturday.

Kishida fired Masayoshi Arai the same day, calling the remarks “inexcusable.”

Members of the public, the LGBT community and opposition party lawmakers lambasted Arai for saying that he would “not want to live next door” to an LGBT couple and that he did not “even want to look at them.”