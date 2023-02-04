China is planning to appoint Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, who has worked in Japan as a diplomat for more than 10 years, as its next ambassador to Tokyo, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Saturday.

Wu, who will replace the current ambassador, Kong Xuanyou, also an expert on Japan, is expected to work toward stabilizing bilateral ties that remain precarious due to a territorial dispute and other issues.

A farewell reception for Kong, who became the ambassador in 2019, may be held in Tokyo by the end of February, the sources said.