Japan confirmed 38,599 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 16,000 from a week before.
The country also reported 180 deaths, while the number of severe cases dropped by 16 from the previous day to 424.
In Tokyo, 2,992 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 1,500 from a week before. Eighteen new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases rose by four from the previous day to 38.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.