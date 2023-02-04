Rising prices are hurting Japanese consumers, especially young people, and around ¥64 trillion ($498 billion) in excess savings accumulated over the COVID-19 pandemic years have done little to support consumption, the Cabinet Office has said.

The recent bout of inflation, accelerating twice as fast as the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, is largely due to higher costs, the office said in its annual economic report Friday, adding that the time is not ripe to change dovish monetary policy, as support from robust wage growth is still lacking.

Inflation at home and recession fears about the global economy are casting a pall over the world’s third-largest economy, which unexpectedly shrank in the July-September quarter of 2022.