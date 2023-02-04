  • The waterway near the Sentosa Cove private residential housing in Singapore | AFP-JIJI
Singapore – Singapore is seeing an influx of ultra-wealthy families from China looking to protect their wealth from a Communist Party that increasingly views them with suspicion.

Beijing’s recent crackdowns on tech billionaires and tax-shy celebrities, as well as three years of “zero-COVID,” have led many rich Chinese to look for a safe haven.

Nervous over the fate of their fortunes, some of the country’s mega-rich have since booked tickets to Singapore, according to sources.

