Singapore – Singapore is seeing an influx of ultra-wealthy families from China looking to protect their wealth from a Communist Party that increasingly views them with suspicion.
Beijing’s recent crackdowns on tech billionaires and tax-shy celebrities, as well as three years of “zero-COVID,” have led many rich Chinese to look for a safe haven.
Nervous over the fate of their fortunes, some of the country’s mega-rich have since booked tickets to Singapore, according to sources.
