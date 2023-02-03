Former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Friday submitted his resignation as a House of Representatives member over health issues and will also step down from his post as a special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishi, the 63-year-old younger brother of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, previously faced concerns over his health when he held the defense portfolio between September 2020 and August 2022.

“My health condition has quickly deteriorated, making it difficult to fulfill my duties,” Kishi said in a statement, expressing his regret about having to leave his position in the middle of his term.