  • A sign opposing the building of a final disposal site for radioactive waste in Suttsu, Hokkaido, in November, after the town accepted a literature survey, the first step of a procedure by the government to select where to build such a facility. | KYODO
The government plans to revise its basic policy on the handling of highly radioactive waste from nuclear power plants to play a more proactive role in choosing sites for its final disposal.

The basic policy, which stipulates the method of selecting where to build a final disposal site and the responsibilities of the government and power suppliers, will be revised for the first time since 2015.

As the first step of the selection, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, conducts a so-called literature survey to check geological risks in a certain area, such as the existence of active faults.

