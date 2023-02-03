A government panel proposed Friday that the age of consent be raised from 13 to 16.

The criminal law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, also sought to make definitions more specific for the crimes of forcible sexual intercourse and indecent assault in order to make it easier to build cases for such crimes and substantiate related charges in court.

The proposals were included in the outline for amending the Penal Code, drawn up by the subcommittee.