Osaka – Police have arrested the vice speaker of the city assembly of Osakasayama in Osaka Prefecture on Thursday for allegedly molesting four elementary school girls.

Kentaro Inoue, 54, is suspected of touching the bodies of four girls age 10 to 11 at a sleepover hosted by Inoue in mid-September 2020.

Inoue has denied the charges against him, according to police sources.

