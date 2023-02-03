Tokyo confirmed 2,941 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,356 from a week before.

A total of 17 deaths among COVID-19 patients were reported in the capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria rose by six from the previous day to 34. The seven-day average of cases stood at 3,582.4, down 32.2% from a week earlier.

The metropolitan government on Thursday lowered its COVID-19 medical alert by one notch to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale, mainly reflecting a decline in the number of hospitalized patients.