  • A worker cleans the floor next to Renault's Duster cars in a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, in August 2015. | REUTERS
NEW DELHI/PARIS – A revamped alliance between Renault and Nissan will face an early test in India, where the automakers plan new investment in a bid to close the gap on rivals, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

The automakers reached a deal in principle on Monday to restructure their two-decade partnership by putting both companies on an equal footing in terms of shareholding and with Nissan investing in Renault’s new electric vehicle (EV) unit.

The French and Japanese companies announced they had identified key projects on which they would deepen collaboration in India, Latin America and Europe, without elaborating.

