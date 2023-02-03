When Joko Widodo became Indonesia’s president nearly a decade ago, he was celebrated as a political outsider. By the time he leaves office next year, he will have a dynasty in place that expands his influence.

The president’s youngest son is the latest in the family to reveal political ambitions with a bid to become a mayor in the 2024 elections. Widodo has three children and one of them is the mayor of Surakarta in Java, which has an outsize influence in determining future leaders. His son-in-law runs Medan — Indonesia’s fifth largest city.

Widodo’s popularity can bolster his family members in the polls and a political dynasty may give him leverage to decide on future candidates in the ruling party dominated by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri — who is also part of an influential clan.