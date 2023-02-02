  • Phone screen displaying a post on Elon Musk's Twitter account stating 'Yikes. Def not me' with an allegedly fake video of him promoting a new cryptocurrency scam shown in the background, in Washington, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Washington – Chatbots spouting falsehoods, face-swapping apps crafting porn videos and cloned voices defrauding companies of millions — the scramble is on to rein in AI deepfakes that have become a misinformation super spreader.

Artificial Intelligence is redefining the proverb “seeing is believing,” as the deluge of images created out of thin air showing people doing things they have never done and saying things they have never said in real-looking fakes videos proliferates and erodes online trust.

“Yikes. (Definitely) not me,” tweeted billionaire Elon Musk last year in one vivid example of a deepfake video that showed him promoting a cryptocurrency scam.

