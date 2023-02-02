  • Tokyo reported 3,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 3,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 1,600 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 3,776.1, compared to 5,614.0 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by seven from Wednesday to 28, while 17 deaths linked to the virus were reported Thursday.

